Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $46.97 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 17,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,721 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 118,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,455,377 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,722,535,000 after purchasing an additional 636,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.01 and its 200 day moving average is $367.12. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $420.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.