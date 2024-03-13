Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $66.89 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,513 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.70 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.55.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

