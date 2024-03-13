BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,450 at Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,270 ($16.27).

BA stock opened at GBX 1,282.50 ($16.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The company has a market cap of £38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,203.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,106.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Nicole Piasecki acquired 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, with a total value of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). In other news, insider Nicole Piasecki bought 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, with a total value of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). Insiders have purchased 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,706 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

