Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.16.

BLDP opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The firm has a market cap of $859.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,379,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

