Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

