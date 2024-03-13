Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 270 ($3.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.40) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.06).

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Increases Dividend

BARC opened at GBX 177.58 ($2.28) on Tuesday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.46 ($2.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.70, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,962.96%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

