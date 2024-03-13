Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $97.83

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €97.83 ($107.51) and traded as high as €107.30 ($117.91). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €106.88 ($117.45), with a volume of 778,385 shares traded.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.17.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

