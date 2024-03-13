Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,816,000 after acquiring an additional 378,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,469,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

