Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $714.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 114,933 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

