Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Bengal Energy shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Bengal Energy Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$12.13 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.57.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

