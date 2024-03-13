Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.44.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

