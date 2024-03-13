BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 73,028 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,672,811 shares in the company, valued at $471,821,427.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00.
  • On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.
  • On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.
  • On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.
  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.
  • On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.
  • On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.
  • On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.
  • On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.
  • On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $1,655,603.50.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

