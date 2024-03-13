Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $446.77

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.77 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 554.40 ($7.10). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 546 ($7.00), with a volume of 32,230 shares traded.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of £445.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 498.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 446.77.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

