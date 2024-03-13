bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $1.32. bluebird bio shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 7,412,605 shares trading hands.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in bluebird bio by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,919 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,077,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

