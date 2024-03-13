Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $613.47

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.47 ($7.86) and traded as high as GBX 639.50 ($8.19). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 630 ($8.07), with a volume of 334,282 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 690 ($8.84) to GBX 670 ($8.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Bodycote Stock Down 0.8 %
Bodycote Company Profile
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
