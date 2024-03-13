Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$350.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$300.00 to C$350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$308.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

TSE:BYD opened at C$312.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.73 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$296.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$266.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.