Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $256.35

Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.35 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 273.80 ($3.51). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.47), with a volume of 32,904 shares traded.

Braemar Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £77.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3,011.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 256.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Braemar’s payout ratio is -13,333.33%.

Insider Activity

Braemar Company Profile

In related news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 34,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.54), for a total value of £95,250.36 ($122,037.62). Corporate insiders own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

