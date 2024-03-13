Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.39. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Bri-Chem Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.71.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

