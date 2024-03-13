BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BrightSpire Capital worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

BRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -615.38%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

