Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.08. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 139.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

