Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 63.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

