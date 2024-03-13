BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.64

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$94.64 and traded as low as C$83.61. BRP shares last traded at C$84.05, with a volume of 130,319 shares.

DOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$89.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

