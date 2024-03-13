Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

