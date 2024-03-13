Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.22. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 98,000 shares traded.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$26.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000418 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

