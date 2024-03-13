Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,125.57

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,125.57 ($14.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($13.71). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.03), with a volume of 225,457 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.
