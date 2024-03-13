BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

