Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,292,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $319,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,016,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

