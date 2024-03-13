Capita (LON:CPI) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 1,800 ($23.06) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Capita Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CPI stock opened at GBX 14.46 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.77. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 14.01 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.74 ($0.51). The company has a market cap of £242.93 million, a P/E ratio of -723.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.63.

In other news, insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,623.96). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 326,645 shares of company stock worth $5,234,440. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

