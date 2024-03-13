Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $361.57 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $367.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.