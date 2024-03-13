Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of CVNA opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Carvana has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $90.48.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,809. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

