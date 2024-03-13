Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $306.22.

CASY opened at $294.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average of $276.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $20,180,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

