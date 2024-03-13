Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $6.56. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 6,567 shares changing hands.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 140,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.