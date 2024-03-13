Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $6.56. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 6,567 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
