China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.79

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.79 and traded as high as C$7.28. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 46,853 shares traded.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.93.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

