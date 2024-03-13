Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Matthew Farrell Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

