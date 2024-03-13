Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,267.92

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,267.92 ($16.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,178 ($15.09). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.37), with a volume of 7,079 shares changing hands.

Churchill China Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £129.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,267.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,267.92.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

