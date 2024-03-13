City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $341.79

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 341.79 ($4.38) and traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.89). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 314 ($4.02), with a volume of 123,113 shares trading hands.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 341.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 341.79. The stock has a market cap of £159.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.76 and a beta of 0.50.

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,379.31%.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.