Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE CMTG opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. Analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,002.50%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

