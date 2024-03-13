Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as high as C$2.39. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 61,894 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.11 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

