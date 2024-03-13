Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $2,104,968.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $2,161,050.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50.

On Friday, February 9th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.95. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

