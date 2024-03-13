Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $20,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 57.9% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

