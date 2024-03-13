Contrasting BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) and Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) and BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Amphenol pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BYD Electronic (International) pays an annual dividend of C$0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BYD Electronic (International) pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amphenol has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Amphenol is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Amphenol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of BYD Electronic (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Amphenol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphenol $12.55 billion 5.28 $1.93 billion $3.11 35.56 BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A C$0.41 9.40

This table compares Amphenol and BYD Electronic (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amphenol has higher revenue and earnings than BYD Electronic (International). BYD Electronic (International) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphenol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amphenol and BYD Electronic (International), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphenol 0 2 6 0 2.75 BYD Electronic (International) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amphenol currently has a consensus target price of $102.11, indicating a potential downside of 7.68%. Given Amphenol’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amphenol is more favorable than BYD Electronic (International).

Profitability

This table compares Amphenol and BYD Electronic (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphenol 15.36% 23.94% 11.89% BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amphenol beats BYD Electronic (International) on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. The company offers connectors and connector systems, including harsh environment data, power, high-speed, fiber optic, and radio frequency interconnect products; busbars and power distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; other products comprising flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, other mechanical, and production related products. In addition, the company offers consumer device, network infrastructure, and other antennas; coaxial, power, and specialty cables; and sensors and sensor-based products. It sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and service providers in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also provides assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts. In addition, it builds and maintains monorail projects. BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

