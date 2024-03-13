Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,753.20

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,753.20 ($48.09) and traded as high as GBX 4,142 ($53.07). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,114 ($52.71), with a volume of 96,030 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($60.14) to GBX 4,921 ($63.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Cranswick Trading Up 1.0 %

Cranswick Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,960.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,753.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

