CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 9,802 Shares

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90.
  • On Thursday, February 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.
  • On Monday, January 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics's revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. CWM LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile



CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

