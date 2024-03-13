CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 9,802 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90.

On Thursday, February 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. CWM LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

