Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in February

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
