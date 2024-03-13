Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in February

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.