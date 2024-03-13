Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Destination XL Group Stock

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,516 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 170,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 290,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

