Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.68.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

TSE:DBM opened at C$8.05 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$5.96 and a 12 month high of C$8.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

