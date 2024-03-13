Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Dominion Energy worth $316,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,800,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

