Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $452.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.28.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

