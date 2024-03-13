dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.71

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.71 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.15). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 486,578 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.
dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.
