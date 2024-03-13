Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of Dover worth $283,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dover alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 35,058.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dover by 12.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Up 2.5 %

Dover stock opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $175.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.